Frederick Douglass hosting Grant County and for the first ever, LCA takes on Dunbar.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - It may be Thursday, but that didn't stop a few local school from taking to the gridiron for some high school football action.

Thursday night high school football action...frederick douglass hosting grant county.

The braves tried an onside kick to start the game...think they knew this could get ugly.

Douglass' darius neal finds a seam and he's gone.

57 yards to the house.

2 point makes it 8 to nothing.

Broncos with the ball back.

Samuel cornett hits dekel crowdus and strolls in from two yards out... 15 oh douglass.

Douglass again on offense...dane key on the jet sweep.

Hurdles his defender and casually walks into the endzone.

There's a reason why he's one of the top-ranked players in his class.

Douglass wins big 64 to zero.

Dunbar hosting l-c- a.

The bulldogs trying to move the ball...but will vernon climbs reels in the pass for the interception.

Eagles ball.

Eagles trying to capilize.

Drew nieves fires one to mason moore.

Touchdown eagles.

Makes 24 to 6 l-c-a.

Ensuing kickoff...frank illunga fields it, but the ball is knocked loose...l-c-a pounces on it.

L-c-a wastes no time...nieves 33 yards through the air to moore again!

31 to 6 l-c-a.

Dunbar would fumble on the kickoff again..l-c-a ball.

L-c-a back on offense...nieves scrambling around and he'll put the ball on the turf...brent angel recovers it for dunbar.

Nieves finishes with 251 yards passing and 5 touchdowns...moore with 130 yards of that.

L-c-a wins big over dunbar 54 to 14.