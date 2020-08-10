Global  
 

Trump COVID Diagnosis Send Down Plumetting

Video Credit: Wochit News
Trump COVID Diagnosis Send Down Plumetting

Trump COVID Diagnosis Send Down Plumetting

On Friday, US stocks sank after news broke that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

The diagnosis adds more uncertainties to the final month of a presidential race.

Business Insider says the news is adding more stress to expected to higher than normal market volatility.

Investors also faced off against weakening economic data.

US businesses added only 661,000 nonfarm payrolls in September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.


Trump ‘has mild symptoms’ after testing positive for coronavirus [Video]

Trump ‘has mild symptoms’ after testing positive for coronavirus

Donald Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” of Covid-19 after revealing heand first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.

Joe Biden Hopes for President Trump’s ‘Swift Recovery’ Following COVID Diagnosis

 Joe Biden wished President Donald Trump and Melania Trump a “swift recovery” following the news that the two had tested positive for COVID-19. “Jill and I..
Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own [Video]

Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own

CNN Business reports that in a Thursday interview with Sean Hannity, President Trump defended Hope Hicks after her COVID diagnosis. The interview came three hours before Trump and his wife, Melania tested positive for the disease. In a Fox News chat, Trump told Hannity that he and FLOTUS worked closely with Hicks. He said, "She is a hard worker...a lot of masks, she wears masks a lot. But she tested positive." Trump suggested that avoiding close contact with others is hard. He explained, "...When you're with the Marines, and the police officers — I'm with them so much. And when they come over to you, it's very hard to say, 'Stay back, stay back.'" He added, "They want to hug you and kiss you because we really have done a good job for them. You get close, and things happen."

Barron Trump tests negative for coronavirus as Trump, first lady Melania quarantine

 Barron Trump, the 14-year-old son of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, has tested negative for coronavirus.
U.S. recovery shifts into lower gear amid pandemic [Video]

U.S. recovery shifts into lower gear amid pandemic

The U.S. added 661,000 jobs in September, below economists estimates and less than half the number of jobs gained the month before. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Trump tosses hats to crowd before COVID diagnosis [Video]

Trump tosses hats to crowd before COVID diagnosis

A day before announcing he had contracted COVID-19, U.S. President Donald Trump held two campaign baseball caps with his bare hands and tossed them into the crowd at a rally in Duluth, Minnesota.

Thailand hill tribes: COVID-19 hurting citizenship fight [Video]

Thailand hill tribes: COVID-19 hurting citizenship fight

Members of ethnic hill tribes are among the most marginalised people in Thailand.

