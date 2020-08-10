Trump COVID Diagnosis Send Down Plumetting

On Friday, US stocks sank after news broke that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

The diagnosis adds more uncertainties to the final month of a presidential race.

Business Insider says the news is adding more stress to expected to higher than normal market volatility.

Investors also faced off against weakening economic data.

US businesses added only 661,000 nonfarm payrolls in September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.