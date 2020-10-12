Global  
 

Trump supporters embrace campaign trail return

President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail on Monday for the first time since he announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, much to the delight of his supporters, who dismissed concerns over the virus.

Donald Trump attended the outdoor rally in Sanford, Florida, without a protective mask, but tossed them out into the crowd many of whom were standing shoulder to shoulder, most without protective face coverings.

Supporters at the rally hailed Trump as a strong leader for getting back on the campaign trail so quickly, as he repeatedly talked about his recovery.

There are now just three-weeks to go before the November 3 election.

The Republican president, 74, is seeking to change the dynamics of a race that national opinion polls and some key state polls show he is losing to Biden, who is three years his senior.

The airport rally in Sanford indicated that Trump had not reshaped his campaign approach or outlook.

Trump has worked for months to shift public attention away from the health crisis in America, but his own illness has put the spotlight squarely on his response during the closing stretch of the race, with Biden scaling up his attacks and reaching into states that normally lean Republican.




