President Trump comes to Macon along campaign trail
President Trump comes to Macon along campaign trail
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)-- President Donald Trump made his way to Macon as a stop along his campaign trail Friday.
Thanks for joining us for 41nbc news at 11:00.
I'm tucker sargent.
Our top story tonight at 11: president trump visited middle georgia regional airport tonight to host a rally for his supporters.
41nbc's peyton lewis was there and she has more.
"i mean this is just a great thing for anybody to see."
President donald trump made his way to macon as a stop along his campaign trail friday.
"in eighteen days from now we're going to win the state of georgia, we're going to get 4 more years."
After speaking to a crowd in ocala, florida, president trump made his way to middle georgia to talk to his supporters like bryan vibert, who said he's c1 3 b13 interested in hearing what the president would do with four more years.