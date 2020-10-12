Global  
 

President Trump comes to Macon along campaign trail

Video Credit: WMGT
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)-- President Donald Trump made his way to Macon as a stop along his campaign trail Friday.

"i mean this is just a great thing for anybody to see."

President donald trump made his way to macon as a stop along his campaign trail friday.

"in eighteen days from now we're going to win the state of georgia, we're going to get 4 more years."

After speaking to a crowd in ocala, florida, president trump made his way to middle georgia to talk to his supporters like bryan vibert, who said he's c1 3 b13 interested in hearing what the president would do with four more years.




