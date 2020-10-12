Video Credit: WMGT - Published 1 day ago

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)-- President Donald Trump made his way to Macon as a stop along his campaign trail Friday.

President Trump comes to Macon along campaign trail

Thanks for joining us for 41nbc news at 11:00.

I'm tucker sargent.

Our top story tonight at 11: president trump visited middle georgia regional airport tonight to host a rally for his supporters.

41nbc's peyton lewis was there and she has more.

"i mean this is just a great thing for anybody to see."

President donald trump made his way to macon as a stop along his campaign trail friday.

"in eighteen days from now we're going to win the state of georgia, we're going to get 4 more years."

After speaking to a crowd in ocala, florida, president trump made his way to middle georgia to talk to his supporters like bryan vibert, who said he's c1 3 b13 interested in hearing what the president would do with four more years.