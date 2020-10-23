Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden, Trump show opposing views as COVID-19 surges

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Biden, Trump show opposing views as COVID-19 surges

Biden, Trump show opposing views as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden gave starkly contrasting messages on Saturday about the coronavirus pandemic, taking their campaigns for the White House on the road as COVID-19 cases surged again.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

TRUMP: "...That's all I hear.

Turn on television.

Covid, covid, covid, covid, covid, covid.” After the U.S. hit a record one-day increase in COVID-19 infections, President Donald Trump on Saturday told a few thousand supporters at a rally in North Carolina - the country was turning the corner in the fight against the virus… offering a starkly different message from his democratic rival, Joe Biden.

Both candidates hit the campaign trail Saturday… with Trump starting his schedule by voting in Florida.

TRUMP: "I voted for a guy named Trump." Then later - speaking to North Carolinians about COVID-19.

“The cases are up... You know why we have cases?

Because we test so much.

And in many ways, it's good.

And in many ways, it's foolish.

Okay?" Earlier in the day, Biden told supporters in Bristol, Pennsylvania the administration’s lax attitude to the virus would bring more bad months: “This is gonna be a dark winter ahead unless we change our ways... It’s estimated that if we just wore masks, just wore a mask, over the next few months, experts in his own administration say we'd save 100,000 lives.” Biden was addressing a crowd who had gathered in vehicles, many with their windows or sunroofs down, to avoid possible coronavirus spread.

Trump - at his event in Lumberton, North Carolina - made fun of Biden’s event… which also limited each vehicle to a maximum of four passengers.

"There's like a few cars.

And the cars weren't in a little circle, they were too close together I think.

They weren't socially distanced." The quips didn’t stop there… In Miami, Florida, Former President Barack Obama rallied for Biden… and blasted Trump for his handling of the health crisis: “Do you think he's working hard on a plan to get us out of this mess?

Well, I don't know because this week, everyone has been very unfair to Donald Trump this week… He doesn't have a plan, he doesn't acknowledge the reality of what is happening across the country.” The reality is more than 84,000 new cases of coronavirus were reported, Friday, according to a Reuters tally… with the spike in infections hitting election swing states Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Mail-in-ballots may hurt Pennsylvania's low-income voter turnout

 The Biden and Trump campaigns are both looking to grab Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes. Like many states, Pennsylvania has a relatively new vote-by-mail law..
CBS News

Trump and Biden campaigns make final push in battleground state Florida

 With just 10-days left until Election Tuesday, the Trump and Biden campaigns are both making their final push to win over voters in the critical battleground..
CBS News

Fact check: Hillary Clinton, not Joe Biden, used the phrase 'super predators'

 A social media claim about usage of the term "super predators" to describe Black people is inaccurate.
USATODAY.com

US election: Covid 19 coronavirus surge infects final days of White House race

 US President Donald Trump on Saturday mocked Democrat Joe Biden as "an inspiring guy" for raising alarm about the pandemic even as the president attracted..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

AP Top Stories October 24 P

 Here's the latest for Saturday October 24th: Murkowski's nod gives Barrett extra boost; Surging coronavirus colors White House race in closing days; Obama..
USATODAY.com

Trump casts early ballot in battleground state of Florida

 President Trump cast his ballot Saturday in Florida, as some form of voting is underway throughout the country. CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion and Sean..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Kamala Harris travels to Ohio to urge early voting

 Democrat vice-presidential running mate Kamala Harris traveled to Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday to attend a campaign event.Joe Biden's
 
USATODAY.com

Biden doesn't want events to be 'super-spreaders'

 US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told supporters in Pennsylvania on Saturday that he misses up-close campaigning but doesn't want his events to..
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Had Close Ties With Police Leaders. Will They Help Him Now?

 His proposed solution to addressing both urgent calls for police reform and animosity from law enforcement toward Democrats is one he’s long relied on: He’ll..
NYTimes.com

North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Trump jokes about bright sun as he campaigns in NC

 U.S. President Donald Trump addressed supporters at a campaign rally in North Carolina on Saturday, hours after he cast his ballot in early voting in Florida...
USATODAY.com

Trump to vote in Florida on Saturday before holding three rallies

 The president will vote in Florida before heading to rallies in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.
CBS News

Can Sen. Thom Tillis come from behind and beat Cal Cunningham in crucial NC Senate race?

 Democrats stick behind Cal Cunningham, focusing on issues instead of infidelity, as they try to seize the majority in the US Senate.
USATODAY.com

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Obama Roasts Trump in Miami, Likens Him to Wild 'Florida Man'

 Barack Obama really should consider taking up stand-up comedy in retirement, because the dude's got some great jokes about President Trump ... especially when..
TMZ.com

Mike Espy's Senate race in Mississippi is getting a fresh look from Democrats, including Barack Obama. Here's why

 Democratic Senate candidate Mike Espy is getting new attention in deeply red Mississippi as donations pour in after Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death.
USATODAY.com
Last debate over, candidates enter final sprint [Video]

Last debate over, candidates enter final sprint

[NFA] In the final sprint to Election Day, President Donald Trump doubled down on his attempt to win over the senior vote in Florida on Friday, while Democratic nominee Joe Biden vowed to kill the virus but not the economy in Delaware. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:34Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Governor asks to use El Paso military hospital as COVID-19 surges

 The request comes as COVID-19 cases have been surging throughout Texas and the country.
CBS News

Dussehra: Covid-19 forces grand Hindu festival to go online

 The pandemic has interrupted a centuries-old Indian tradition, the yearly performance of an ancient Hindu epic.
BBC News

Hampshire farm opens Covid-safe pick your own pumpkin attraction

 A Hampshire farm that sells 60,000 pumpkins a year has opened a Covid-safe pick-your-own attraction.
BBC News

Socially-distanced Sesame Street calms children's Covid fears

 The Middle East's version of Sesame street 'Ahlam Simsim' hopes Muppets will help calm children's fears about coronavirus.
BBC News

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Hundreds of thousands of people didn’t have to die

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

If you take the typical death toll in the United States in a typical year and add the population of..
The Verge

Trump, Biden campaigns start 10-day homestretch to Election Day

 There are now just 10 days until the election and the Trump and Biden campaigns are in overdrive to get out the vote. Former Vice President Joe Biden will make..
CBS News

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

US election 2020: Trump starts three-state campaign blitz after casting vote

 The US president's frenetic schedule sees him visiting three key states in one day after voting in Florida.
BBC News

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Campaigns keep a focus on Florida [Video]

Campaigns keep a focus on Florida

Campaigns keep a focus on Florida

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:52Published
Presidential campaigns keep their focus on Florida [Video]

Presidential campaigns keep their focus on Florida

Presidential campaigns keep their focus on Florida

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:52Published
Final Presidential Debate Analysis [Video]

Final Presidential Debate Analysis

CBS's Natalie Brand shares the latest details after last night's final Presidential Debate between President Trump and Joe Biden.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:51Published