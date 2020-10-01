Some people feel that attempts being made to save accused: Kejriwal on Hathras case
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Some people feel that attempts being made to save accused: Kejriwal on Hathras case
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who on October 02 joined the protest at Jantar Mantar against the Hathras case, said that some people feel that attempts are being made to save the accused in the alleged gang-rape case.
"The entire country wants that the culprits should be given stringent punishment.
Some people feel that attempts are being made to save them.
At this time, the victim's family needs all the possible help," said Kejriwal
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 02 joined protest at Jantar Mantar over Hathras incident. A Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped, and later died on September 29. Criticising the heinous crime, CM Kejriwal said, "There should be no politics on the alleged rape incident in Hathras"."There should be no politics on this issue. Why should such an incident happen in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mumbai or Delhi? No rape incidents should happen in the country," said Kejriwal
Thousands gathered at Jantar Mantar on Friday to protest over Hathras gang rape. Several student organizations were seen at the protest site. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with other AAP leaders joined the protesters at Jantar Mantar. AAP had called for a protest at India Gate but the protest site was changed to Jantar Mantar after police clarified that gathering at India Gate was not allowed. Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad also joined the protesters to demand justice for the victim. Left parties were seen at Jantar Mantar too. CPI leader D Raja and CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury joined the protesters on Friday. Members of the Youth Congress dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi to protest against the case. Hathras rape case shook the entire country with people demanding justice for the victim. The 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and later succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital. Earlier on Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who were on their way to meet the victim’s family, were detained by the police at Yamuna Expressway. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:10Published
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath continues to face fire from opposition parties over the Hathras case. Delhi Chief Minister lashed out at the UP government and said that while the crime in itself was heinous enough, the treatment meted out by the administration to the family of the victim was shameful. NCP leader Supriya Sule said that the statements being made by some top officials of the state government have made it clear that the Uttar Pradesh government is trying to hide something and demanded that CM Yogi Adityanath should step down if he cannot protect women in the state. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala also kept up the attack on Yogi Adityanath saying his government could not protect her when she was alive and is now trying to prove that the victim is a liar by saying that she was not raped. Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath broke his silence on Twitter with a message expressing the government’s commitment to ensure security of women. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:56Published
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 02 against Hathras case in which a Dalit woman was allegedly gang raped and later died. "I will visit Hathras. Our struggle will continue till the time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) doesn't resign, and justice is served. I urge Supreme Court to take cognizance of the incident. We don't need this kind of 'Ram Rajya'," said Chandra Shekhar Aazad.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended a prayer meet for Hathras victim at Maharishi Valmiki Temple in Delhi on October 02. Earlier she and her brother Rahul Gandhi tried to visit the victim's native village on October 01 but later detained by Police. Protests have erupted in parts of country over the the death and alleged gang rape of a Dalit woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh last month.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 02 stated that the Hathras incident is very painful and "people in power must not forget that they are not owners but 'sevaks' of this country as we are..
Businessman and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra slammed Yogi Adityanath-led government for law and order situation in the state. "If the CM cannot run his state and make sure..