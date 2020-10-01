Global  
 

Some people feel that attempts being made to save accused: Kejriwal on Hathras case

Some people feel that attempts being made to save accused: Kejriwal on Hathras case

Some people feel that attempts being made to save accused: Kejriwal on Hathras case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who on October 02 joined the protest at Jantar Mantar against the Hathras case, said that some people feel that attempts are being made to save the accused in the alleged gang-rape case.

"The entire country wants that the culprits should be given stringent punishment.

Some people feel that attempts are being made to save them.

At this time, the victim's family needs all the possible help," said Kejriwal


