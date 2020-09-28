WEB EXTRA: White House Is Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Many Americans are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, lists what some of the risk factors are.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sent well wishes to President Trump and the first lady Friday after the couple tested positive for COVID-19. Biden and the president were together Tuesday at..
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that President Donald Trump got his positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday night and "within an hour, we put out that information to the..