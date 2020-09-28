Global  
 

WEB EXTRA: White House Is Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:31s - Published
WEB EXTRA: White House Is Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WEB EXTRA: White House Is Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

As the sun went down on Thursday (10/1) the White House lit up pink for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.


