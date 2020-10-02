Trump to be treated at Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosis
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:37s - Published
31 seconds ago
Trump to be treated at Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosis
President Donald Trump is being transported to Walter Reed Hospital Friday afternoon after being diagnosed with the coronavirus on Friday.
He is being transported on Marine One from the White House.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
President Donald Trump shifted to Walter Reed hospital for Covid treatment. On Friday, he and the...
IndiaTimes - Published
21 hours ago Also reported by •
NPR • Just Jared
The White House press secretary said president "will be working from the presidential offices at...
NPR - Published
2 hours ago Also reported by •
Just Jared
President, suffering from mild coronavirus symptoms, to spend 'few days' at Walter Reed as...
Haaretz - Published
2 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Trump appears in video, thanks well-wishers U.S. President Donald Trump reappeared after a brief but rare social media blackout, thanking supporters for their well-wishes, just before departing for Walter Reed Medical Center for observation.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:18 Published 4 minutes ago
Donald Trump posts video message before hospital visit US President Donald Trump has posted a message thanking people for supportafter his coronavirus diagnosis before he attends hospital. In a video postedon Twitter, Mr Trump said he was going to Walter.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:18 Published 10 minutes ago
Trump departs WH for Walter Reed for observation U.S. President Donald Trump departed the White House on Friday after being diagnosed with the coronavirus for monitoring at Walter Reed Medical Center as a precautionary measure, Press Secretary.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42 Published 30 minutes ago