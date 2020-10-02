Global  
 

Trump to be treated at Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:37s - Published
President Donald Trump is being transported to Walter Reed Hospital Friday afternoon after being diagnosed with the coronavirus on Friday.

He is being transported on Marine One from the White House.


Live: Trump taken to hospital for Covid treatment

President Donald Trump shifted to Walter Reed hospital for Covid treatment. On Friday, he and the...
Trump Hospitalized At Walter Reed Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

The White House press secretary said president "will be working from the presidential offices at...
Trump being flown to military hospital, receiving experimental antibody cocktail

President, suffering from mild coronavirus symptoms, to spend 'few days' at Walter Reed as...
Trump appears in video, thanks well-wishers [Video]

Trump appears in video, thanks well-wishers

U.S. President Donald Trump reappeared after a brief but rare social media blackout, thanking supporters for their well-wishes, just before departing for Walter Reed Medical Center for observation..

Donald Trump posts video message before hospital visit [Video]

Donald Trump posts video message before hospital visit

US President Donald Trump has posted a message thanking people for supportafter his coronavirus diagnosis before he attends hospital. In a video postedon Twitter, Mr Trump said he was going to Walter..

Trump departs WH for Walter Reed for observation [Video]

Trump departs WH for Walter Reed for observation

U.S. President Donald Trump departed the White House on Friday after being diagnosed with the coronavirus for monitoring at Walter Reed Medical Center as a precautionary measure, Press Secretary..

