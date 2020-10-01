Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Breonna Taylor: Grand jury audio details conflicting accounts of fatal shooting released

Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Breonna Taylor: Grand jury audio details conflicting accounts of fatal shooting released

Breonna Taylor: Grand jury audio details conflicting accounts of fatal shooting released

The Kentucky attorney general's charging recommendation or juror deliberations were not included in the recordings of the Breonna Taylor grand jury.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Grand Jury Audio Details Moments Before Breonna Taylor Died

Police who shot Breonna Taylor announced themselves as law enforcement before entering her apartment,...
Newsmax - Published

In rare move, Breonna Taylor grand jury proceedings released

Hours of grand jury proceedings were made public Friday in the case of Breonna Taylor's fatal...
CBC.ca - Published

Breonna Taylor grand jury recordings released

Some 20 hours of audio from the grand jury proceedings in the police shooting case are released.
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this

TearsandLaughtr

Rebecca RT @shaunking: In the Grand Jury recordings of the Breonna Taylor case, police openly admitted that the 7 officers on the scene did NOT eve… 5 seconds ago

cassysarnell

Cassy Sarnell RT @GalvinAlmanza: Hey, if you are wildly swept up in a new cycle that moves way too fast, like me, you may have missed the fact that D Cam… 5 seconds ago

RPJ1975

Fill That Seat RT @DailyMail: Breonna Taylor's boyfriend said SHE opened fire on cops during no-knock warrant before changing his story, according to test… 5 seconds ago

PippaHayes

Pippa Hayes RT @robferdman: One of the clear takeaways from the Breonna Taylor grand jury tapes is the jurors asked a lot of strong questions, but many… 10 seconds ago

CibleMari

C I B L E. M A R I. 🌱🌙 RT @SapphJack: Please don't let this get buried in the rest of the news today: The Breonna Taylor Grand Jury tapes revealed. One jurist say… 17 seconds ago

rainbowpieces1

rainbowpieces RT @robferdman: We have the grand jury tapes from Breonna Taylor’s case 19 seconds ago

quantumfuckery

QuantumFuckery RT @IMMom2020: Fuck Trump's covid drama. The release of the grand jury tapes for Breonna Taylor has barely made a blip tonight. There's so… 46 seconds ago

Sealion220

Tao Sealion RT @AP: In grand jury testimony, a police officer says they did not search Breonna Taylor's apartment on the day she was shot and killed by… 52 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Grand Jury Recordings In Breonna Taylor Case Released [Video]

Grand Jury Recordings In Breonna Taylor Case Released

The case resulted in no criminal charges against Louisville police officers who shot Taylor multiple time during a botched drug raid in March.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:23Published
Need2Know: Las Vegas Mass Shooting Payout, Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Recordings, Brexit Fallout [Video]

Need2Know: Las Vegas Mass Shooting Payout, Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Recordings, Brexit Fallout

These are the headlines you Need2Know for Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:28Published
Eye On The Day 10/1 [Video]

Eye On The Day 10/1

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Possible changes to next presidential debates, Kentucky’s attorney general to release Breonna Taylor grand jury recordings by Friday, and Moderna..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:19Published