GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of October 2, 2020
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:20s - Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of October 2, 2020
The latest hospital data showed 304 beds in use by COVID-19 or suspect COVID-19 patients – 19 more than Thursday with 20 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past 24 hours and 85% of facilities reporting data in the last 24 hours.
items.[0].image.alt Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by: Denver7 Live updates from the Denver7..
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:19Published
Friday's hospital data showed 248 beds in use by COVID-19 patients or suspected COVID-19 patients, 10 fewer than Thursday, with 84% of facilities reporting data. Wednesday's three-day positivity rate..
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:22Published