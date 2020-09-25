Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of October 2, 2020

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:20s - Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of October 2, 2020

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of October 2, 2020

The latest hospital data showed 304 beds in use by COVID-19 or suspect COVID-19 patients – 19 more than Thursday with 20 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past 24 hours and 85% of facilities reporting data in the last 24 hours.

FINALS GAME.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Latest Colorado coronavirus data — Sept. 28, 2020 [Video]

Latest Colorado coronavirus data — Sept. 28, 2020

items.[0].image.alt Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by: Denver7 Live updates from the Denver7..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:19Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of Sept. 25, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of Sept. 25, 2020

Friday's hospital data showed 248 beds in use by COVID-19 patients or suspected COVID-19 patients, 10 fewer than Thursday, with 84% of facilities reporting data. Wednesday's three-day positivity rate..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:22Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of Sept. 24, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of Sept. 24, 2020

Thursday's hospital data showed 258 beds in use by COVID-19 patients or suspected COVID-19 patients, one fewer than Wednesday, with 84% of facilities reporting data. Wednesday's three-day positivity..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:25Published