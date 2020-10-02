Global  
 

Donald Trump begins hospital stay

US President Donald Trump has begun his stay in hospital after he and wifeMelania tested positive to Covid-19.

A White House spokeswoman said thepresident was 'fatigued but in good spirits' ahead of the 'precautionary' staywhich is likely to last 'a few days'.


Covid 19 coronavirus: Explained - The experimental antibody drug Trump has been given

 The experimental antibody drug given to President Donald Trump has been called one of the most promising approaches to preventing serious illness from a Covid-19..
New Zealand Herald

Trump's timeline in week coronavirus hit home

 With just a month to go until the election, President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him. Trump tweeted early..
USATODAY.com

Pence Tests Negative for Virus and Will Debate With Harris Next Week

 With President Trump’s positive coronavirus test, Vice President Mike Pence will take on a more prominent campaign role and represent him at events.
NYTimes.com

Trump arrives at Walter Reed after COVID diagnosis

 Stricken by COVID-19, a feverish and "fatigued" President Donald Trump was taken to a military hospital Friday after being injected with an experimental antibody..
USATODAY.com

74 and Overweight, Trump Faces Extra Risks From ‘a Very Sneaky Virus’

 The president has boasted of his health and is sure to receive the best possible care, but he carries a number of risk factors as he begins his battle with..
NYTimes.com

Twitter warns it will suspend users who publicly hope for Trump’s death

 President Trump reportedly has COVID-19 , and while some are wishing for his speedy recovery, others have publicly...
WorldNews

PHOTOS: Donald Trump Leaves White House for Hospital, Plus Sends Video Update on COVID-19 Battle

Donald Trump is now at the hospital amid his battle with the coronavirus and photos have emerged of...
Just Jared - Published

Donald Trump taken to military hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

US President Donald Trump has been taken to a military hospital after being injected with an...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Covid 19 coronavirus: President Donald Trump has 'mild symptoms', hospitalised, gets experimental antibody treatment

Covid 19 coronavirus: President Donald Trump has 'mild symptoms', hospitalised, gets experimental antibody treatment Key Points: • President Donald Trump taken to a military hospital as he battles "fatigue" and a...
New Zealand Herald - Published


cstr6

Cstar6 RT @CdnPressStyle: A day that begins with Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19 ends with the president of the United States being med… 27 minutes ago

CdnPressStyle

James McCarten A day that begins with Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19 ends with the president of the United States bein… https://t.co/n9bpkecNRr 51 minutes ago

IRNRadioNews

IRN Radio News At 2 with Ana - Donald Trump has tweeted a video message, saying he'll 'never forget' the well wishes he's received… https://t.co/QxrIt3mwzJ 56 minutes ago

IRNRadioNews

IRN Radio News At midnight with Ana - Donald Trump posts a video message on Twitter, as he begins a stay in hospital as a precauti… https://t.co/NtKE5dPMo8 3 hours ago


President Donald Trump Hospitalized, First Lady Remains At White House [Video]

President Donald Trump Hospitalized, First Lady Remains At White House

President Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Trump seeking treatment at Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosis [Video]

Trump seeking treatment at Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

President Donald Trump was hospitalized Friday evening, nearly 18 after announcing on Twitter that he and wife Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nothing To See Here: Trump's Case Of COVID-19 Sends Campaign Into A Fever [Video]

Nothing To See Here: Trump's Case Of COVID-19 Sends Campaign Into A Fever

For President Donald Trump, a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 couldn't have come at a worse time. Aside from the very serious risk to his health, focusing the nation's attention on the pandemic is the..

