Donald Trump begins hospital stay
Donald Trump begins hospital stay
US President Donald Trump has begun his stay in hospital after he and wifeMelania tested positive to
Covid-19.
A White House spokeswoman said thepresident was 'fatigued but in good spirits' ahead of the 'precautionary' staywhich is likely to last 'a few days'.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Trump's timeline in week coronavirus hit home With just a month to go until the election, President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him. Trump tweeted early..
USATODAY.com
57 minutes ago
Related news from verified sources
Donald Trump is now at the hospital amid his battle with the coronavirus and photos have emerged of...
Just Jared - Published
3 hours ago
US President Donald Trump has been taken to a military hospital after being injected with an...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
3 hours ago Also reported by •
Zee News
Key Points: • President Donald Trump taken to a military hospital as he battles "fatigue" and a...
New Zealand Herald - Published
3 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources