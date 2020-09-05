News 25 Game of the Week: Ocean Springs vs. D’Iberville

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 8 minutes ago

- it's october... which means no- more heat timeouts, here- on the news 25 friday night - showcase... alongside grace - boyles... i'm jeff haeger... an- - - - grace... this is just one of- those weeks... where we could'v- flipped a coin, on game - of the week.- - - - looks like it landed on heads!- which means, jeff, the game of- the week is d'iberville at ocea- springs.- i think i already went there- regardless of what it landed- on... but hey... all the more - suspense for what game you- went to.- first things first... - un-defeated greyhounds hosting- the un-defeated - warriors... 4-0 versus 3-0... - and a huge swing game as it - pertains to - the region 4 class 6-a- standings.- first play of the game... - remember that justin walley - guy...- minnesota commit... yeah... he'- pretty good... don't- forget the name either... if- that's even possible... pretty- sure- that's a literary technique - called foreshadowing... big gai- for the - warriors... if only the field - was just a few inches wider.- very next play... hand-off goes- to justice davis... friday- nights are- his spin class days... hard - - - - running up the middle, by the - senior... and another - d'iberville first down.

- on the very next play... dwight- williams on the play action - rollout... going high and deep- for colton de-shazo...- de-mazo...- amazing catch, from the junior- - - - tight end... warriors putting o- an offensive clinic, to start - the game.

- and i'm not sure what davis'- favorite color is... but today,- it's- blue... cause that's the color- of the endzone... touchdown - d'iberville... less than three- minutes into the game... as the- visitors go up, 7-nothing.- now here's something i've alway- wanted to do... on the- ensuing kick-off... aden cox- fields the pooch... and - there's nothing but green turf- in front of him... the 40... th- 30... - the 20... the 10... dragged dow- at the one-yard line... then- gets- dragged down twice more, by his- teammates... good hustle by - xander roberts... but that won'- keep the greyhounds out - of the endzone, for very long.- southern miss baseball commit - bray hubbard... scoring a - touchdown, easier than any base- he'll ever steal... walks in- for six... extra point ties it- up, at 7-all... news 25's jeff- haeger- went to a football game... and - track meet broke out.

- now we've seen some offense...- some special teams... what- about some defense... leave tha- to ocean springs... home- of pick city incorporated...- rayce dossett is the mayor... - but - the greyhounds can't cash in...- drive ends with a missed field- goal... still a huge momentum - swing, for the time being.- that is... until the start of - the second quarter... how - about a touchdown run, from a - three-star recruit... - who never even gets touched, on- his way to the endzone... - walley... speed... house... - drops the clutch... hits the- nos... and- - - - he's gone... already over 100 - yards, on three carries... and- counting... as the warriors go- up, 14-7... and get this... - walley had- more than 300 yards, of total - offense... absolutely un- - stoppable... and i'm pretty sur- he knows it.- another kick-off highlight... - and it looks like ocean springs- is about- to do it again... but no sir...- jahiem scott... professional- clock cleaner... gets the best- of jak king, on the hit stick..- greyhounds would at least get a- field goal, out of that - drive.- now grace... here's a - question... what position does- walley even play... i say he- plays all of them... williams..- to walley... huge gain over the- top... and a scary tackle...- walley- would be down momentarily... bu- he would be okay.

- and you know how we know he's - okay... we'll call this exhibit- "a"... touchdown warriors... as the first half expires... the - man - sure knows how to find the- camera... greyhounds- actually block the extra- point... so it's 20-6... headin- into the- break.- and look at how close this game- is, in the second half... - greyhounds finally play their - first one-possession game - of the season... and they come- up on the wrong side of it... - 27-24 - - - -