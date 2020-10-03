Friday Night Fever Week 5

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 6 minutes ago

Giiiiiiidddddddy up.

District play for all divisions is here!

5a and 6a started last week, 1a through 4a joined the fray tonight.

The push for the playoffs began tonight and with this shortened season, getting a win to open district play is a big deal.

Before we dive into the highlights, just want to send vibes to the players and coaches of east webster, ethel, okolona, and kosciusko.

All four teams had to go into quarantine because of the coronavirus.

Due to mhsaa rules, they will forfeit tonight's and next week's game.

East webster and calhoun city was supposed to be our game of the week.

I was looking forward to covering that game and i can't imagine what the kids are going through right now.

In their stead, our game of the week featured a 2 and 2 houston hilltoppers team coming off a 28 to 14 win over itawamba ag and noxubee county, 2 and 1 coming off the bye.

And oh boy this was a wild one to start.

===== first play of the game, red parker mishandles the snap, the motion man gets in the way, and travorus hatcher dives on the ball for noxubee county.

Tigers have the ball deep in hilltopper territory poised to take the lead.

====== but wait!

The very next play, chrishard rupert goes up top to antonio fowler and theres parker!

Tips the ball to himself and he's going the other way, houston football, they're back in business right?

====== wrong, parker and running back jamal cooperwood get their signals messed and the ball hits the turf again.

And again the tigers recover.

====== this time, noxubee marches down to the one yard line, on fourth down they hand it to travorus hatcher doing his best refrigerator perry impression!

Get some fridge!

Noxubee goes up 7.

====== houston not going down without a fight, late in the 1st quarter, parker corrals the snap, dials up the deep ball to lavante holmes and he's got nothing but...tell em louie: i see fields of green, red roses too.

Touchdown hilltoppers.

However, noxubee was able to hold off the toppers and win 15 -13 luke altmyer hits sam hunt for the first touchdown of the game.

7-0 starkville nice run by germantown as branson robinson runs for 18 yards but nothing comes of the drive later jordan mitchell finds the endzone for the yellowjackets.

14-0 in the second quarter starkville back for more.

Altmyer to leroy hollingshed with a nice catch in the redzone then altmyer to hunt again for a td.

21-0 nothing at halftime.

28-0 2nd quarter east union on offense haden roberts hands off to connor timms he rumbles for 5 yards 28-0 2nd quarter east union on offense haden roberts hands off to connor timms he rumbles for 5 yards but mantachie defense stops him.

Few plays later east union qb haden roberts hands off to micah fulghman and he brings in right in to your living for a 35 yard touchdown final itawamba hosting south pontotoc itawamba with the ball deep in there on territory bad snap qb ty davis picks it up he is almost sacked in his own endzone but throws a incomplete pass coach hoots says we gotta do a little better did we mention it was homecoming while checking out the queen....... qb ty davis throws it 50 yards to issac smith final score: 14-26 iahs cutaway aberdeen runs into field ============================== until 03:49 qb jermain strong runs in in for a td but the td is called back ========================= cutaway coach pep talk =========================== until 04:03 aberdeen janolan jones runs it in for td 7-0 aberdeeen ============================== cutaway sign ================= antonio kennedy runs in for td choctow county 7-7 ====== cutaway masscot ===================== cutaway larry wilson honored - ===================== cutaway larry wilson honored - sponsored several buildings for the school =============== neettelton qb to 18 for the td .

============= cutaway sign =============== sneaky run in for the td =================== cutaway cocah pep talk ====== roderick patterson runs in for td ================== saltillo hosting west point west point with the ball chris ivy with the qb keeper is up ended by the saltillo defense west point defense on the sideline chillin out relaxing ask for a little tv time next play chris ivy with the keeper again up the middle of the field and gains 15 yards.

It was all west point tonight, they won against saltillo 27 to zilch.

And other games we're following tonight: tupelo headed up to olive branch but got caught in the middle of wreck before the game even started.

That set the game back around 45 minutes.

And the golden wave flooded the conquistadors tonight, 21 to 7.

Now its time for our cheer team of the week.

Normally, we play you a soundbite from the winning cheer squad, but because of our original game of the week being cancelled, we'll just show the winning squad.

So congrats to the east webster cheer team.

Welcome back to friday the bruce trojans mounted their horses and marched to webster county tonight to face off against the eupora eagles.

Wtva's rhea thornton caught the game in the 2nd half and joins us now with a recap.

Thanks matt.

Not much action here in eupora... well not until the final quarter that is.

The 2-2 eagles hosted the 1-4 bruce trojans tonight and the score was 0-0 heading into the fourth.

With a little over 7 minutes left in the game, you can see the hand-off even faked me out... sophomore quarterback ty murphy kept the ball for himself... with quite the stiff arm, he gives the eagles their first lead of the night.

And just as the trojans were starting to gain some momentum of their own, austin plunk scans and throws it deep but tyjuan hughes is on the other end... he makes quite the snag... taking it down the sideline, he goes 95 yards for the pick six.

The eupora eagles get the win at home tonight 14 to 0.

What a final quarter...am i right?!

The eagles will be on the road next week against calhoun city...should be a good conference match-up!

Reporting live from eupora high school's football field for friday night fever, rhea thornton wtva 9 sports louisville hosted northeast lauderdale for the wildcats homecoming game... the wildcats start off with a hand-off from jace hudspeth to emory james.

He follows his blockers and finds a small hole then bursts through the crowd giving louisville great field position.

On the same drive, hudspeth puts it in the hands of james again... he finds yet another hole in the trojan defense.

Look at him fight to stay on his feet.

He set set up the wildcats for this... this time hudspeth hands the ball off to jaden triplett.

He rounds the corner and plows ofver multiple trojans to put the wildcats on the board.

Louisville goes up 7-0 early in the first quarter.

We just got that final, louisville beat out northeast lauderdale 53 to 13... while we still have some together, let's hit the rewind button and in case you missed it last night, the juco season got underway.

Both icc and nemcc were at home, let's run it back!

Itawamba hosted coahoma and much like every where else, the game looked a little different from a fan perspective, but still, football is football.

===== icc started off with the hot hand, starting with the ball on their 10 yard line culminating with a touchdown pass from av smith to biggersville native qua davis.

===== on the following drive, coahoma driving, miscommunicatio n by the quarterback drops right into the arms of peyton rea, the indians started strong, but it was the tigers who finished strong.

They go onto win 37 to 23.

Icc will look to right the ship on the road at holmes community college next thursday.

Speaking of holmes, they were in booneville speaking of holmes, they were in booneville facing off against the tigers of northeast community college and it was all tigers in this one.

===== already up 21 to 3 in the third quarter, walnut native kevin hurley throws the screen pass to cam coleman and the freshman goes from one side of the field