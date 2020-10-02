Global  
 

Atal Tunnel to benefit local farmers, traders: PM Modi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Oct 03 said that the newly inaugurated Atal Tunnel will be beneficial for farmers and youth of Lahaul and Spiti.

"With the construction of Atal Tunnel, the farmers of Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi, people associated with horticulture, cattle-rearers, students and traders will be benefitted," said PM Modi while addressing a public rally at Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.

"Atal Tunnel will connect the youth of this entire region with many employment opportunities," said PM Modi.


