Atal Tunnel to benefit local farmers, traders: PM Modi

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Oct 03 said that the newly inaugurated Atal Tunnel will be beneficial for farmers and youth of Lahaul and Spiti.
"With the construction of Atal Tunnel, the farmers of Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi, people associated with horticulture, cattle-rearers, students and traders will be benefitted," said PM Modi while addressing a public rally at Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.
"Atal Tunnel will connect the youth of this entire region with many employment opportunities," said PM Modi.
While talking at the inauguration of Atal Tunnel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government put emphasis on the development of border infrastructure. "Many other important projects were treated in the same way as Atal tunnel. The strategically important Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in Ladakh remained closed for 40-45 years. I don't want to go into details as to what was the helplessness and the pressure behind it," PM said. "Emphasis has been put on the development of border infrastructure. Its benefits are being extended to the common people as well as our armed forces personnel."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang on October 03. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane were present during the inauguration. 9.02 km long Atal Tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley. It is the longest highway tunnel in the world built at an altitude of 3000 meters.
