Now COVID-19 Positive, Trump's Pitch That Biden Is Old, Unwell Evaporates

The bombshell news of US President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis has sent a chill down the spines of his campaign aides.

According to Business Insider, they fear that his diagnosis could harm his reelection chances.

Trump spent months downplaying the disease and ignoring CDC guidelines.

GOP strategists worry voters will hold it against him.

His campaign message that Democratic opponent Joe Biden was old and unable to lead will be undermined if Trump is unwell and Biden remains healthy.


