Chris Christie Checked Into Hospital

Chris Christie said Saturday he was experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms and had checked himself into a hospital as a precaution.

Christie noted in a tweet that he has a history of asthma, and he and his doctors made the decision to take the precaution.

Christie announced earlier that day he had tested positive for the coronavirus — he is the latest of many members of President Donald Trump's inner circle to contract the virus.

Christie attended debate preparation sessions with the president earlier this week, and attended the White House Rose Garden event announcing Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court on September 26.

