BJP councillor Manish Shukla shot dead in West Bengal, Governor summons top govt officials

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who held a protest march against the Hathras gang rape case, said she will stand by the Dalit community till the end as her caste is "humanity" and she does not believe in differentiation on the grounds of caste and religion. The march, the first by the fiesty TMC supremo since March when the nationwide lockdown was declared to break the coronavirus infection chain, covered the 2-km distance between Birla Planetarium to Gandhi statue on Mayo Road. Banerjee was seen leading the protest march with thousands following her. Workers of Congress and Left parties were also seen protesting in Kolkata. A day ago, the TMC delegation was stopped by UP police from meeting the Hathras gang-rape victim’s family. TMC MP Derek O’Brien was stopped and manhandled by the police. Watch the video for more details.
A minister in the Chhattisgarh government sparked a controversy by calling a rape incident in the state 'small', as compared to the Hathras case. Shiv Kumar Dahariya was addressing a press conference when he made the comment. He asked why ex-Chief Minister and BJP leader Raman Singh was tweeting on the rape case in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur and not the 'big' incident in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. After uproar, Dahariya claimed that his comment was misconstrued and he was speaking on the sequence of events after the rape, and not the crime itself. Raman Singh had earlier tweeted accusing the state government of suppressing the case regarding the alleged drugging and gang-rape of a minor girl. He had asked Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to visit the state and demand answers from their party's CM Bhupesh Baghel. Watch the full video for more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and other party leaders arrived at party headquarters in the national capital on October 04 for Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting. Bihar is going for polls in three phases from October 28 to November 07. Whereas, Madhya Pradesh will see bypolls on 28 seats on November 03.
Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar on October 02 said, "We'll have to make our state non-violent." "The core principle of democracy is clean election, fearless voting and administration should remain politically neutral, we'll have to sanitize the power corridors."
West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted 'Chai Pe Charcha' programme in North 24 Parganas on September 12. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh attended the programme. Norms of social distancing were flouted during 'Charcha' amid COVID-19. The election meeting took place ahead of next year's assembly polls in West Bengal.
Rashtiya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary met family members of the alleged gang-rape victim in Hathras on October 04. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over the Hathras case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and later died on Sep 29.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Hathras incident, recorded the statements of the victim’s family members. On October 3, UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommended a probe by the CBI. However, the victim’s family is not in favour of the CBI investigation. The victim’s family wants a judicial probe to be conducted in the case. The SIT team had earlier interacted with the villagers on Thursday and also visited the crime spot. Gang-rape of the 19-year-old Dalit woman sparked controversy. The woman was raped by four ‘upper caste’ men on September 14. The 19-year-old victim died at Delhi Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. Watch the full video for more.
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya called the Hathras alleged gang-rape case 'shameful.' He further backed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that he is a strict administrator; past incidents are an example that he takes strict actions against the accused. Vijayvargiya said, "The incident is shameful but we have full faith in CM Yogi that he will never protect criminals in his rule. We have seen in previous incidents then he has taken strict action against accused. We should not make it a political issue. What is the role of the government in the incident? If yogi ji has no control then no one in the world can control. He is a strict administrator therefore his administrative skills should not be questioned."
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leader Kailash Vijayvargiya commented over Hathras gang-rape case. While reacting over a question the leader said, "The accused have been arrested and case has been sent to a fast-track court.""The accused will be sent to jail... Yogi Ji jo wahan ke CM hain, main jaanta hun ki unke pradesh main kabhi bhi gaadi palat jati hai," the leader added. Vijayvargiya also reacted over Babri Demolition Case verdict, where all 32 accused including BJP's veteran leader LK Advani has been acquitted.
