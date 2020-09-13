Global  
 

BJP councillor Manish Shukla shot dead in West Bengal, Governor summons top govt officials

BJP councillor Manish Shukla shot dead in West Bengal, Governor summons top govt officials

BJP councillor Manish Shukla shot dead in West Bengal, Governor summons top govt officials

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Manish Shukla on night of October 04 was allegedly shot dead in Titagarh of North 24 Parganas.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has summoned top officials of the Mamata Banerjee government to the Raj Bhavan at 10 am on Monday.

West Bengal unit of BJP has accused TMC of killing Shukla and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

BJP's central observer for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya demanded CBI inquiry into the matter.


