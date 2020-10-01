Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texas Rangers Investigating Police Shooting In Wolfe City

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Texas Rangers Investigating Police Shooting In Wolfe City
CBS 11 News spoke to family members who identified the victim as Jonathan Price.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters occupy KC City Hall [Video]

Protesters occupy KC City Hall

Protesters in Kansas City, Missouri, will reside outside City Hall indefinitely in the aftermath of a social media video that shows officers arresting a pregnant woman.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 03:11Published
Homicides In Baltimore Down Slightly From Record-Breaking 2019, Police Data Shows [Video]

Homicides In Baltimore Down Slightly From Record-Breaking 2019, Police Data Shows

With just under three months left in 2020, Baltimore's homicide rate is down slightly from a record-setting year in 2019, the city's police department said Friday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:23Published
Kansas City community groups explain 'lack of trust' with police, city leaders [Video]

Kansas City community groups explain 'lack of trust' with police, city leaders

KC community groups explain 'lack of trust' with KCPD, city

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 04:22Published