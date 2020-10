Trump Covid-19 diagnosis impacted the campaign.

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:22s - Published 36 seconds ago

THE PRESIDENT'S HEALTH.

WITH29 DAYS BEFORE THE ELECTION,IT'S IMPACTING HIS CAMPAIGN ASWELL.

OUR JOE ST GEORGE WITH AQUICK LOOK AT WHAT HAS CHANGEDSINCE PRESIDENT TRUMP TESTEDPOSITIVE.THE BIGGEST AND MOST OBVIOUSIMPACT FROMOBVIOUS IMPACT FROM PRESIDENTTRUMPHE IS OFF THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL.BEYOND THAT, THIS IS WHAT WEKNOW AND DONPRESIDENT AGAIN IS AND WILL BEIN QUARANTINE.

HE IS AT WALTERREED NOW BUT EVEN IF HE ISABLE TO LEAVE SOON HETO BE IN QUARANTINE IN THEWHITE HOUSE.

THE EXACT LENGTHOF THAT QUARANTINE IS UNCLEAR.OF COURSE THERE ARE NO RALLIESDURING QUARANTINE.

AS FORFUTURE DEBATE QUESTIONS.

WELLTHERE IS A VICE PRESIDENTIALDEBATE IN SALT LAKE CITY ONWEDNESDAY.

IT IS GOING AHEADAS SCHEDULED.

ALTHOUGH THECANDIDATES WILL BE SEATED 12FEET AWAY FROM EACH OTHER.

ASFOR JOE BIDEN HE IS GOINGAHEAD WITH IN PERSONCAMPAIGNING.

HEMIAMI, FL TODAY AND WILLPARTICIPATE IN A NATIONALLYTELEVISED TOWNHALL.

BIDEN ISALSO SET TO TRAVEL TO ARIZONAON THURSDAY.

BIDENTHOUGH HAS TEMPORARILY PULLEDALL NEGATIVE ADS AGAINSTPRESIDENT TRUMP NOW ALLWEEKEND LONG VICE PRESIDENTPENCE HAS BEEN TAKING COVID 19TESTS.

HE HAS BEEN TESTINGNEGATIVELY AS A RESULT HE'LLRESUME CAMPAIGNING MIDWEEK.

OFCOURSE THE DEBATE IS ONWEDNESDAY AND HE IS SET TOTRAVEL TO ARIZONA ON THURSDAY.IN WASHINGTON IGEOR