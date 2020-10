Trump Plans Return To Public Events After COVID Diagnosis Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 03:04s - Published 3 minutes ago Trump Plans Return To Public Events After COVID Diagnosis President Donald Trump plans to resume campaign travel on Monday, 12 days after his COVID-19 diagnosis was announced, and he'll also be addressing an outdoor crowd from the South Lawn balcony of the White House on Saturday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources President Trump to hold first public events since COVID-19 diagnosis President Trump will hold some of his first public events in the coming days since being diagnosed...

CBS News - Published 4 hours ago



White House doc says Trump can do public events from Saturday Donald Trump will be able to return to public events from Saturday, his doctor announced late on...

WorldNews - Published 1 day ago







Tweets about this