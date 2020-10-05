Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Latest: President Trump Continues To Improve, Receives 2nd Dose Of Remdesivir

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 03:33s - Published
Coronavirus Latest: President Trump Continues To Improve, Receives 2nd Dose Of Remdesivir

Coronavirus Latest: President Trump Continues To Improve, Receives 2nd Dose Of Remdesivir

President Donald Trump continues to make improvements at a hospital in Maryland after his COVID diagnosis.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

srolguin

Steve Olguin RT @nprpolitics: Despite indications from doctors that he is at risk of spreading the coronavirus to others, President Trump left Walter Re… 5 seconds ago

poljk

ray nevin RT @nprpolitics: Five days after President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House is struggling to show that it has the… 10 minutes ago

orangeorchards

BARBARA RT @Es2go: Trump proves he is an idiot. He doesn't care who he infects, but only his public image. His physicians are not Covid experts, so… 11 minutes ago

zen4ever2us2

Isabelle Rene 김진주 RT @zen4ever2us: Who Is Sean Conley? White House Physician To Trump? Unlike his predecessor, Conley doesn't have an M.D. Instead he has a… 12 minutes ago

7699eb1768ab4fe

Margarita Hammond RT @lipiroy: The Challenges in Caring for 'VIP' Patients like President Trump. My latest in @Forbes Thank you Dr. @finkshrink for your exp… 16 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

President wants to leave hospital as soon as possible [Video]

President wants to leave hospital as soon as possible

President Donald Trump's condition is continuing to improve as he fights a coronavirus infection, doctors say.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:50Published
The latest on President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis? [Video]

The latest on President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis?

Dr. Sean Conley said Sunday that Trump is doing well enough that he might be sent back to the White House in another day.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:32Published
President Trump Gets Second Dose Of Remdesivir To Treat Coronavirus, Could Be Discharged From The Hospital As Soon As Monday [Video]

President Trump Gets Second Dose Of Remdesivir To Treat Coronavirus, Could Be Discharged From The Hospital As Soon As Monday

President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly on Saturday, but he “has continued to improve,” the White House physician said Sunday, suggesting that Trump could be discharged from..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 04:40Published