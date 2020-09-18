Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Covid is accelerating the fight for Black voting rights in the US – video

Video Credit: Guardian - Duration: 11:33s - Published
How Covid is accelerating the fight for Black voting rights in the US – video

How Covid is accelerating the fight for Black voting rights in the US – video

Donald Trump’s election campaign in 2016 targeted nearly 3.5 million Black Americans to deter them from voting, and the battle for the right to vote is just as important in 2020.

Kenya Evelyn travels to Florida where it's the Democrats' most loyal bloc, Black women, who are also bearing the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak, with its impact accelerating the fight for voting rights.

From mail-in ballots and early voting, to felon disenfranchisement, Black voters are wielding their power to demand more from Democrats ahead of November.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @GuardianUS: How Covid is accelerating the fight for Black voting rights in the US – video https://t.co/2OIuLfOpgl 14 hours ago

AneesaSM

Aneesa McMillan RT @LiveFromKenya: .@KamalaHarris said it best: The litmus test for America is how [it treats] Black women" Ahead of the #VPDebate, I chat… 14 hours ago

LiveFromKenya

Kenya Evelyn .@KamalaHarris said it best: The litmus test for America is how [it treats] Black women" Ahead of the #VPDebate, I… https://t.co/4RpJ8OcMJP 14 hours ago

EdTauk

Ed 'Real Tauk' Smith RT @VMDoggi_CEO: How Covid is accelerating the fight for Black voting rights in the US https://t.co/hcivEB6YZO via @YouTube 22 hours ago

GuardianUS

Guardian US How Covid is accelerating the fight for Black voting rights in the US – video https://t.co/2OIuLfOpgl 1 day ago

vubblePOP

VUBBLE How Covid is accelerating the fight for Black voting rights in the US https://t.co/i2C3fWcAKK via @guardiannews… https://t.co/MXGucK8VCh 2 days ago

VMDoggi_CEO

Ed Smith How Covid is accelerating the fight for Black voting rights in the US https://t.co/hcivEB6YZO via @YouTube 2 days ago

thombowen

Thomas Bowen How Covid is accelerating the fight for Black voting rights in the US – video https://t.co/8jSvCFQ4eu 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

National Voter Registration Day spotlights the fight for felon voter rights [Video]

National Voter Registration Day spotlights the fight for felon voter rights

It’s a deadline so important, there is an entire day dedicated just to get the word out.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:05Published
The fight for civil rights and freedom | John Lewis and Bryan Stevenson [Video]

The fight for civil rights and freedom | John Lewis and Bryan Stevenson

Civil rights leader and longtime US congressman John Lewis spent his life fighting for freedom and justice for everyone. In this illuminating conversation with lawyer and activist Bryan Stevenson,..

Credit: TED     Duration: 23:46Published