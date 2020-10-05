Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Doctors Slam Trump For Drive By

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Doctors Slam Trump For Drive By
Doctors Slam Trump For Drive By

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'This is insanity': Doctors slam Trump's drive to greet supporters outside Walter Reed hospital

Trump has released a series of videos over the weekend to try to reassure voters that he is...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Washington PostThe Age



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump's Doctors Says He Could Be Released From The Hospital Monday [Video]

President Trump's Doctors Says He Could Be Released From The Hospital Monday

Natalie Brand reports questions remain about the President's condition.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:34Published
Eye On The Day 10/5 [Video]

Eye On The Day 10/5

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Doctors say President Trump could be discharged from Walter Reed today and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says there's progress on a coronavirus relief..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:19Published
Doctors: President Trump Could Be Released From Hospital On Monday [Video]

Doctors: President Trump Could Be Released From Hospital On Monday

On Friday, President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19. On Sunday his doctors said he could be released from the hospital as early as Monday. Business Insider reports that Trump's doctors said..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published