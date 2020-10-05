Doctors Slam Trump For Drive By

President Trump's Doctors Says He Could Be Released From The Hospital MondayNatalie Brand reports questions remain about the President's condition.
Eye On The Day 10/5Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Doctors say President Trump could be discharged from Walter Reed today and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says there's progress on a coronavirus relief..
Doctors: President Trump Could Be Released From Hospital On MondayOn Friday, President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19.
On Sunday his doctors said he could be released from the hospital as early as Monday.
Business Insider reports that Trump's doctors said..