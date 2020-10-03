Global  
 

Transfer Deadline Day: Man United seal Cavani move

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Cavani deal has just been done, but we are still waiting for a few bigmoves to get through including Thomas Partey to Arsenal.

Man United seal Cavani and Telles signings [Video]

Man United seal Cavani and Telles signings

Manchester United sign former PSG striker Edinson Cavani and Porto defender Alex Telles on transfer deadline day.

Credit: Reuters - Sports

Edinson Cavani: Man Utd sign ex-PSG striker on free transfer

 Manchester United sign former Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer.
BBC News

Edinson Cavani: Man Utd sign PSG striker on free transfer

 Manchester United sign former Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer.
BBC News

Chris Smalling: Man Utd defender joins Roma on a permanent deal

 Manchester United defender Chris Smalling joins Roma on a four-year deal worth 15m euros (£13.6m), rising to 20m euros (£18.1m) with add-ons.
BBC News

Edinson Cavani: Manchester United set to sign former PSG striker

 Former Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani is due to fly into England on Sunday to seal a move to Manchester United.
BBC News

Arsenal trying to sign Atletico midfielder Partey

 Arsenal are attempting to conclude a deadline day deal for their long-term target Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.
BBC News
Arsenal axe gunnersaurus [Video]

Arsenal axe gunnersaurus

video credit: @Gunnersaurus Arsenal have released their long-serving mascot ona free transfer as fans await news of fresh signings on deadline day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Guendouzi to leave Arsenal? Dembele set for loan move? Transfer deadline day gossip

 Arsenal's Guendouzi set for Hertha Berlin move, Spurs back in for Inter's Skriniar, Dembele could leave Barca on loan plus more.
BBC News
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta impressed by Bukayo Saka’s maturity [Video]

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta impressed by Bukayo Saka’s maturity

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised the maturity of Bukayo Saka after theteenager celebrated his maiden England call-up with the opening goal inSunday’s Premier League win over Sheffield United. With nothing to separatethe sides in the opening hour, Saka nodded home his first goal of the seasonto break the deadlock.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Follow transfer deadline day with our live blog: Cavani, Telles, Sancho, Dele latest

Follow along as we bring you all the news, rumours and done deals on Transfer Deadline Day 2020 with...
Team Talk - Published

Manchester United to sign TWO Uruguayans in one day as Red Devils trigger Facundo Pellistri’s release clause ahead of Edinson Cavani joining

Manchester United look set to sign Facundo Pellistri on transfer deadline day having triggered the...
talkSPORT - Published

Cavani to Man Utd, Depay to Barca: Deals to look out for on transfer deadline day

It looks like being a manic Monday as clubs across Europe race against the clock to complete deals...
SoccerNews.com - Published


'Cavani signing smacks of desperation' [Video]

'Cavani signing smacks of desperation'

Harry Redknapp says Manchester United's deadline day signing of 33-year-old Edinson Cavani 'smacks of desperation.'

Credit: Sky Sports UK
'Dembele to Man Utd not happening' [Video]

'Dembele to Man Utd not happening'

On the Transfer Show, Dharmesh Sheth confirms Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele will not be joining Manchester United before the deadline.

Credit: Sky Sports UK
Would Yorke and Cole relish facing Utd's defence? [Video]

Would Yorke and Cole relish facing Utd's defence?

Sky Sports' Pete Graves is joined by Manchester United legends Dwight Yorke and Andrew Cole to discuss the club's transfer business prior to the window's deadline.

Credit: Sky Sports UK