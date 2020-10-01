Global  
 

Transfer Deadline Day: Everton seal Godfrey move

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Transfer Deadline Day: Everton seal Godfrey move

Transfer Deadline Day: Everton seal Godfrey move

A look at the latest signings and rumours on transfer deadline day, as Evertonmake their fifth purchase of the summer.


Everton F.C. Everton F.C. Association football club in England

Everton sign defender Godfrey for initial £25m

 Everton sign Norwich defender Ben Godfrey in a deal worth an initial £25m which could rise to £30m.
BBC News

Everton 4-2 Brighton: Calvert-Lewin scores again as Toffees go top

 Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores his ninth goal of the season and James Rodriguez nets twice as Everton beat Brighton to make it four Premier League wins from four..
BBC News

Calvert-Lewin scores again as Everton see off Brighton

 Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores his ninth goal of the season and James Rodriguez nets twice as Everton beat Brighton to make it four Premier League wins from four..
BBC News

England call up uncapped Everton striker Calvert-Lewin

 Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is named in the England squad for matches against Wales, Belgium and Denmark but Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden are left..
BBC News

Your morning Stoke City catch-up on transfer deadline day

Your morning Stoke City catch-up on transfer deadline day All your Stoke City news from the Sentinel on international transfer deadline day
The Sentinel Stoke - Published Also reported by •Walsall Advertiser


Transfer deadline day live and latest news from Grimsby Town

Transfer deadline day live and latest news from Grimsby Town Follow all the latest news from Grimsby Town, as well as the transfer news from Blundell Park and...
Grimsby Telegraph - Published

Manchester United to sign TWO Uruguayans in one day as Red Devils trigger Facundo Pellistri’s release clause ahead of Edinson Cavani joining

Manchester United look set to sign Facundo Pellistri on transfer deadline day having triggered the...
talkSPORT - Published


FitbaFanatics

FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @Record_Sport: DONE DEAL 🤝 Everton seal £30m Ben Godfrey move from Norwich Pic: @Everton https://t.co/njtjKctSRV https://t.co/ZN3Xv… 3 hours ago

Record_Sport

Daily Record Sport DONE DEAL 🤝 Everton seal £30m Ben Godfrey move from Norwich Pic: @Everton https://t.co/njtjKctSRV https://t.co/ZN3XviGafK 4 hours ago


