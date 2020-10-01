Transfer Deadline Day: Everton seal Godfrey move
A look at the latest signings and rumours on transfer deadline day, as Evertonmake their fifth purchase of the summer.
FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @Record_Sport: DONE DEAL 🤝 Everton seal £30m Ben Godfrey move from Norwich
Pic: @Everton
https://t.co/njtjKctSRV https://t.co/ZN3Xv… 3 hours ago
Daily Record Sport DONE DEAL 🤝 Everton seal £30m Ben Godfrey move from Norwich
Pic: @Everton
https://t.co/njtjKctSRV https://t.co/ZN3XviGafK 4 hours ago
Smalling to Roma 'very difficult' dealSky Italy reporter Gianluca Di Marzio reveals Manchester United defender Chris Smalling's potential Deadline Day move to Roma is proving a 'difficult deal'.
'Cavani buy like last day Xmas shopping'South American football expert says striker Edinson Cavani is a world class player but his transfer to Manchester United on Deadline Day is like shopping on 'the last day before Christmas to see..
What will happen at Utd on deadline day?Speaking on the Transfer Show, Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol analyse Manchester United's transfer strategy ahead of the deadline.