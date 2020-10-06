'Don't be afraid,' Trump urges upon return to White House following COVID-19 hospitalisation

President Donald Trump left the military hospital where he has been receivingtreatment for Covid-19, immediately igniting a new controversy by declaringthat despite his illness the nation should not be afraid of the virus that haskilled more than 210,000 Americans so far.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26Published
Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools; US President Donald Trump back at White House, with Covid. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:34Published
The coronavirus outbreak at the White House and the now-infected President Trump's return home from the hospital raises questions on how to stop the spread of COVID-19. Allen Martin spoke with Bay Area..