'Don't be afraid,' Trump urges upon return to White House following COVID-19 hospitalisation

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 03:37s - Published
Donald Trump has made a dramatic arrival at the White House, where he will have round-the-clock care for his case of coronavirus.


Donald Trump returns to White House following hospital treatment for Covid-19 [Video]

Donald Trump returns to White House following hospital treatment for Covid-19

President Donald Trump walked up the steps of the White House, took off hismask and saluted Marine One after being discharged from the Walter ReedNational Military Medical Centre on Monday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:37Published
US election polls: Biden holds nine-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds nine-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published
Donald Trump returns to White House after hospital admission for Covid-19 [Video]

Donald Trump returns to White House after hospital admission for Covid-19

President Donald Trump left the military hospital where he has been receivingtreatment for Covid-19, immediately igniting a new controversy by declaringthat despite his illness the nation should not be afraid of the virus that haskilled more than 210,000 Americans so far.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published

Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools [Video]

Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools; US President Donald Trump back at White House, with Covid. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:34Published

Netizens slam US President Donald Trump for removing mask after reaching White House

US President Donald Trump was discharged from hospital on Monday (October 5) following his COVID-19...
Zee News - Published


Bay Area Medical Experts Weigh In On COVID-19 Outbreak At White House [Video]

Bay Area Medical Experts Weigh In On COVID-19 Outbreak At White House

The coronavirus outbreak at the White House and the now-infected President Trump's return home from the hospital raises questions on how to stop the spread of COVID-19. Allen Martin spoke with Bay Area..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:09Published
President Trump On The Virus: 'Don't Let It Dominate You' [Video]

President Trump On The Virus: 'Don't Let It Dominate You'

The president arrived back at the White House on Monday night amid rampant speculation about his health. His doctors said he is taking a powerful steroid. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:27Published
Back at White House, Trump says don't fear COVID [Video]

Back at White House, Trump says don't fear COVID

[NFA] President Donald Trump told Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House on Monday after a three-night hospital stay to be treated for the virus and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:52Published