|
|
|
Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi starrer 'Mirzapur 2' Trailer out now
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Season two of the popular crime drama, Mirzapur trailer is finally out now.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Indian Express - Published
|
The new poster of Mirzapur 2 reeks of vengeance and it seems like Golu (Shweta Tripathi) and Guddu...
Bollywood Life - Published
|
The Mirzapur 2 trailer is loaded with clap-worthy dialogues, hard-hitting one-liners and larger than...
Bollywood Life - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
|
|