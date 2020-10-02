Trump Falsely Likens COVID-19 To Flu
Facebook removed a post from President Donald Trump after he falsely claimed the coronavirus is less deadly than the flu.
President Trump Back At White House, Again Compares Coronavirus To FluPresident Donald Trump says he has learned a lot about the coronavirus as a result of his diagnosis, but his message to the country continues to be the virus isn't bad. Skyler Henry reports.
Facebook Removes Trump Post Claiming COVID-19 Less Deadly Than Flu
Trump downplays Covid-19 in flu tweet: 'Far less lethal' in 'most populations'