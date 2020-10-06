Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mother Of Jonathan Price Speak Out After Police Officer Arrested And Charged With His Murder

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 16:11s - Published
Mother Of Jonathan Price Speak Out After Police Officer Arrested And Charged With His Murder
"My son didn't deserve this."

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Wolfe City police officer faces murder charge in shooting of Jonathan Price

A Wolfe City police officer, who officials say shot and killed 31-year-old Jonathan Price over the...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •NPRCBS News


Texas police officer arrested in weekend shooting that killed 31-year-old Black man

The family of Jonathan Price says the 31-year-old former college football player was unarmed and...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

East Texas Town Still Reeling After Officer Shoots & Kills Jonathan Price [Video]

East Texas Town Still Reeling After Officer Shoots & Kills Jonathan Price

East Texas Town Still Reeling After Officer Shoots & Kills Jonathan Price

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:53Published
Need2Know: Texas Officer Murder Charge, NRA Chief Investigated, SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch [Video]

Need2Know: Texas Officer Murder Charge, NRA Chief Investigated, SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch

These are the headlines you Need2Know for Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 03:48Published
Peaceful Gathering, Vigil Held In Memory Of Jonathan Price [Video]

Peaceful Gathering, Vigil Held In Memory Of Jonathan Price

Hundreds gathered and walked in unity demanding answers after Jonathan Price was allegedly slain by a police officer.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:53Published