Legendary Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dies Of Cancer At Age 65
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:48s - Published
4 minutes ago
Legendary Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dies Of Cancer At Age 65
Van Halen, the iconic guitarist and co-founder of the rock band Van Halen, died Tuesday morning after a long battle with cancer, his son Wolfgang announced on Twitter.
He was 65.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies aged 65 Revered rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65 following abattle with cancer, his son has said. Van Halen was part of the classic VanHalen line-up alongside his brother Alex, Michael.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14 Published 25 minutes ago
Eddie Van Halen Honoured At Esquire Network Launch Party Back in 2013, we spoke with Eddie Van Halen and his wife Janie Liszewski at the Esquire Network launch party, where he shared what his devoted fans could expect from his upcoming projects Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:18 Published 34 minutes ago
Eddie Van Halen Dies Of Cancer The legendary rock star was considered by many to be the greatest guitarist of all time. Chris Holmstrom reports. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:45 Published 57 minutes ago