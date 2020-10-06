Legendary Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dies Of Cancer At Age 65 Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:48s - Published 4 minutes ago Legendary Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dies Of Cancer At Age 65 Van Halen, the iconic guitarist and co-founder of the rock band Van Halen, died Tuesday morning after a long battle with cancer, his son Wolfgang announced on Twitter. He was 65. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Maddy Anderson RT @WebIsJericho: Rock stars including Sammy Hagar, Paul Stanley, and Lenny Kravitz, have paid tribute to the legendary guitarist and songw… 3 seconds ago Steve Miller❌ RT @MJStarOfficial: "The legendary guitarist, Eddie Van Halen, who performed on Michael Jackson's 1983 monster hit Beat It and appeared liv… 4 seconds ago 💥💥💥💥💥⓵ⒷⓊⓋ💥💥💥💥💥 https://t.co/TBrgZucXN4 Iconic guitarist Eddie Van Halen, co-founder of the legendary American rock band V… https://t.co/HwVn30q5jn 4 seconds ago Jacob RT @consequence: R.I.P. Eddie Van Halen: The legendary guitarist of Van Halen has died at age 65. https://t.co/EinyHpGXS9 https://t.co/DtlI… 5 seconds ago Matt Eddie Van Halen, legendary guitarist of Van Halen, dies from cancer at 65 https://t.co/bBVsVwPUBY 5 seconds ago Stephen Marzella RT @HISTORY: Eddie Van Halen, legendary guitarist who helped define an era of rock & roll with his iconic style of playing, passed away on… 7 seconds ago John Wahome RT @AJEnglish: Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen dies at 65 years old after a long battle with cancer https://t.co/VF7yWwwIMr https://t.c… 7 seconds ago David Bain RT @EW: Eddie Van Halen's fellow musicians and other stars across the entertainment industry are paying tribute to the legendary guitarist,… 9 seconds ago