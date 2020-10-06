Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Legendary Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dies Of Cancer At Age 65

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Legendary Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dies Of Cancer At Age 65

Legendary Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dies Of Cancer At Age 65

Van Halen, the iconic guitarist and co-founder of the rock band Van Halen, died Tuesday morning after a long battle with cancer, his son Wolfgang announced on Twitter.

He was 65.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

RIP: Legendary Rocker Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65 From Cancer

Iconic rocker and guitarist Eddie Van Halen died on Tuesday, October 6, following a battle with...
OK! Magazine - Published Also reported by •ClashCTV NewsCBS 2HinduContactMusicFOXNews.comCBS NewsBelfast TelegraphCBC.caNewsmax


Eddie Van Halen dies from cancer at 65: Gene Simmons, Flea, George Takei and more mourn

Celebrities are reacting to the news that Eddie Van Halen, a guitarist and co-founder of band Van...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsCBS 2CBC.ca


Eddie Van Halen, rock guitar legend, dies of cancer at age 65

Musician Eddie Van Halen has died after a battle with throat cancer. The legendary guitarist and...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsDelawareonlineFOXNews.comBelfast TelegraphCBC.caNewsmax



Tweets about this

topropesquishy

Maddy Anderson RT @WebIsJericho: Rock stars including Sammy Hagar, Paul Stanley, and Lenny Kravitz, have paid tribute to the legendary guitarist and songw… 3 seconds ago

smillr

Steve Miller❌ RT @MJStarOfficial: "The legendary guitarist, Eddie Van Halen, who performed on Michael Jackson's 1983 monster hit Beat It and appeared liv… 4 seconds ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥⓵ⒷⓊⓋ💥💥💥💥💥 https://t.co/TBrgZucXN4 Iconic guitarist Eddie Van Halen, co-founder of the legendary American rock band V… https://t.co/HwVn30q5jn 4 seconds ago

_JReimer_

Jacob RT @consequence: R.I.P. Eddie Van Halen: The legendary guitarist of Van Halen has died at age 65. https://t.co/EinyHpGXS9 https://t.co/DtlI… 5 seconds ago

matt_in_pdx

Matt Eddie Van Halen, legendary guitarist of Van Halen, dies from cancer at 65 https://t.co/bBVsVwPUBY 5 seconds ago

Cineriz

Stephen Marzella RT @HISTORY: Eddie Van Halen, legendary guitarist who helped define an era of rock & roll with his iconic style of playing, passed away on… 7 seconds ago

Jobamuwa

John Wahome RT @AJEnglish: Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen dies at 65 years old after a long battle with cancer https://t.co/VF7yWwwIMr https://t.c… 7 seconds ago

davidbaintx

David Bain RT @EW: Eddie Van Halen's fellow musicians and other stars across the entertainment industry are paying tribute to the legendary guitarist,… 9 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies aged 65 [Video]

Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies aged 65

Revered rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65 following abattle with cancer, his son has said. Van Halen was part of the classic VanHalen line-up alongside his brother Alex, Michael..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
Eddie Van Halen Honoured At Esquire Network Launch Party [Video]

Eddie Van Halen Honoured At Esquire Network Launch Party

Back in 2013, we spoke with Eddie Van Halen and his wife Janie Liszewski at the Esquire Network launch party, where he shared what his devoted fans could expect from his upcoming projects

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:18Published
Eddie Van Halen Dies Of Cancer [Video]

Eddie Van Halen Dies Of Cancer

The legendary rock star was considered by many to be the greatest guitarist of all time. Chris Holmstrom reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:45Published