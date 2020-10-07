What Eddie Van Halen believed led to his death? Bang Media - Duration: 01:06s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:06s - Published What Eddie Van Halen believed led to his death? Legendary musician Eddie Van Halen, best known as a founding member of Van Halen, has died aged 65 following a battle with cancer and he believes metal picks he used to hold were the cause. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend