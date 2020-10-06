Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rocker Eddie Van Halen Has Died From Cancer

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Rocker Eddie Van Halen Has Died From Cancer
Eddie Van Halen was 65-years-old.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rocker Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

Eddie Van Halen, the guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayNewsmaxCBC.caThe AgeJapan TodayUSATODAY.comUpworthyOK! Magazine



Tweets about this

terence_fdes

Terence RT @the_hindu: A person close to Eddie Van Halen’s family confirmed the rocker died on Tuesday due to cancer. https://t.co/c2fTj6gL5A 2 minutes ago

GilbertSandi

S. Headrick RT @AP: "The Mozart of rock guitar": Fellow musician Nikki Sixx and other entertainers react to the death of Eddie Van Halen. The legendary… 3 minutes ago

AmandaEverall2

Moonbowgirl 1,Amanda Everall,. RT @MirrorCeleb: Eddie Van Halen dead: Tributes pour in for rocker who has died of throat cancer age 65 https://t.co/pc5OdzCA3c 6 minutes ago

initiames

initiames RT @ABC: BREAKING: Legendary Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at age 65, his son, Wolfgang Van Halen, announced on Twitter. Th… 2 hours ago

FelipeMurrelli

Philip Murrell @AVFCfan1982 Never heard of him, but God Rest him, #KieranHalpin I heard Johnny Nash died also aged 80, known for h… https://t.co/f6gKUIYsxJ 2 hours ago

thefirstjade

Black Lives still Matter RT @FOX13News: REST IN PEACE: Rocker Eddie Van Halen has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 65. https://t.co/1xYrX9aCDo https://t… 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mötley Crüe and Metallica have led the tributes to Eddie Van Halen. [Video]

Mötley Crüe and Metallica have led the tributes to Eddie Van Halen.

The Van Halen guitarist passed away on Tuesday following a “long and arduous battle” with tongue cancer, his son Wolfgang Van Halen has confirmed, and now the world of music has paid tribute to the..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:08Published
Nikki Sixx & Lenny Kravitz lead celebrity tributes to Eddie Van Halen [Video]

Nikki Sixx & Lenny Kravitz lead celebrity tributes to Eddie Van Halen

Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, and Lenny Kravitz are leading the tributes to rock legend Eddie Van Halen following his death from throat cancer.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Eddie Van Halen, guitar legend, dead at 65 [Video]

Eddie Van Halen, guitar legend, dead at 65

Van Halen died in a Santa Monica hospital surrounded by family on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published