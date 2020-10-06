Rocker Eddie Van Halen Has Died From Cancer

Terence RT @the_hindu: A person close to Eddie Van Halen’s family confirmed the rocker died on Tuesday due to cancer.
https://t.co/c2fTj6gL5A 2 minutes ago
S. Headrick RT @AP: "The Mozart of rock guitar": Fellow musician Nikki Sixx and other entertainers react to the death of Eddie Van Halen. The legendary… 3 minutes ago
Moonbowgirl 1,Amanda Everall,. RT @MirrorCeleb: Eddie Van Halen dead: Tributes pour in for rocker who has died of throat cancer age 65
https://t.co/pc5OdzCA3c 6 minutes ago
initiames RT @ABC: BREAKING: Legendary Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at age 65, his son, Wolfgang Van Halen, announced on Twitter.
Th… 2 hours ago
Philip Murrell @AVFCfan1982 Never heard of him, but God Rest him, #KieranHalpin I heard Johnny Nash died also aged 80, known for h… https://t.co/f6gKUIYsxJ 2 hours ago
Black Lives still Matter RT @FOX13News: REST IN PEACE: Rocker Eddie Van Halen has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 65. https://t.co/1xYrX9aCDo https://t… 3 hours ago
Mötley Crüe and Metallica have led the tributes to Eddie Van Halen.The Van Halen guitarist passed away on Tuesday following a “long and arduous battle” with tongue cancer, his son Wolfgang Van Halen has confirmed, and now the world of music has paid tribute to the..
Nikki Sixx & Lenny Kravitz lead celebrity tributes to Eddie Van HalenNikki Sixx, Vince Neil, and Lenny Kravitz are leading the tributes to rock legend Eddie Van Halen following his death from throat cancer.
Eddie Van Halen, guitar legend, dead at 65Van Halen died in a Santa Monica hospital surrounded by family on Tuesday.