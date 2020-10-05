Trump Won't Allow Stimulus Package Talks To Continue Unless He's Reelected

Business Insider reports there are still 11 million fewer Americans employed compared to before the pandemic hit in February.

The pace of job growth is slowing, and Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his call for more economic aid from the US government to American workers.

Economists warn another stimulus package is necessary to ward off the threat of a double-dip recession.

Without it, Powell said on Tuesday, the economic recovery will be painfully slow.

Nevertheless, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to all Congressional stimulus talks.

That is, until after he is reelected in November.