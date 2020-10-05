Global  
 

Pence Will Debate Without Plexiglass

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Pence Will Debate Without Plexiglass

Pence Will Debate Without Plexiglass

The Vice Presidential Debate will be held Wednesday night.

Over the weekend President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID.

Debate organizers want to keep the candidates safe, so they suggested that VP Mike Pence and Kamala Harris sit with plexigass barriers around them.

CNN reports that Pence does not want plexiglass barriers around him at the debate.

A top Pence aide said the VP is rebuffing an announcement from the Commission on Presidential debates that the dividers would be used.

"We have yet to hear medical evidence what the plexiglass is for," Pence's chief of staff Marc Short told CNN.

The plexiglass dividers were announced by the commission on Monday night.


