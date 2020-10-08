Global  
 

Viewers distracted as fly lands on Mike Pence's head during debate.

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Viewers distracted as fly lands on Mike Pence's head during debate.

Viewers distracted as fly lands on Mike Pence's head during debate.

The vice presidential debate featured plexiglass barriers to preventcoronavirus spread, but they were no match for the night’s most talked-aboutintruder: a fly.

The insect briefly buzzed around the stage where Mike Penceand Kamala Harris were debating before landing and staying on Mr Pence’s head.It went unmentioned onstage, with the pair continuing to focus on thediscussion of systemic racism in the justice system.

But as the insect took upresidence on Mr Pence’s white hair, the social media firestorm was immediate.


VP Pence, Kamala Harris debate on 'racism' in US [Video]

VP Pence, Kamala Harris debate on 'racism' in US

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris clashed on racism issue in America. VP Pence took favour of the Law and Enforcement personnel and said, "I must tell you this that the presumption is here consistently from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that America is systematically racist. This is great insult. I want everyone to know who put on uniform of law and enforcement everyday that I and President Trump are with you." Senator Harris shut him down by giving examples of Trump's 'behaviour' towards protesters and said, "I am not here to be lectured by the Vice President. I am only one on this stage who has personally prosecuted from sexual assault to homicide." She called out Trump for 'insulting' protesters and said, "This is who we have as a President and America deserves better. Joe Biden would be the President who'll bring our country together and he recognises beauty in our diversity. "

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:43Published

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

