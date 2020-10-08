Viewers distracted as fly lands on Mike Pence's head during debate.

The vice presidential debate featured plexiglass barriers to preventcoronavirus spread, but they were no match for the night’s most talked-aboutintruder: a fly.

The insect briefly buzzed around the stage where Mike Penceand Kamala Harris were debating before landing and staying on Mr Pence’s head.It went unmentioned onstage, with the pair continuing to focus on thediscussion of systemic racism in the justice system.

But as the insect took upresidence on Mr Pence’s white hair, the social media firestorm was immediate.