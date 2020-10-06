Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A Fly Briefly Captures Attention In Vice Presidential Debate

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:40s - Published
A Fly Briefly Captures Attention In Vice Presidential Debate

A Fly Briefly Captures Attention In Vice Presidential Debate

Twitter noticed when a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence's head during his debate with Sen.

Kamala Harris.

CBS 2's Chris Tye has more.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Vice presidential debate to enforce additional coronavirus precautions

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic VP nominee Kamala Harris will take the debate stage...
CBS News - Published

A gigantic fly landed and rested on Pence's head during the vice presidential debate

The fly sat on the vice president's head for about a minute as he debated Democratic vice...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsThe VergeFOXNews.com


Joe Biden Pokes Fun at Mike Pence After Fly Lands on His Head During Debate!

Joe Biden is commenting on one of the most viral moments from the Vice Presidential Debate! During...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pence, Harris Clash Over Virus At Vice Presidential Debate [Video]

Pence, Harris Clash Over Virus At Vice Presidential Debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Senator Kamala Harris met for the first and only vice presidential debate of the 2020 campaign in Salt Lake City, Utah, with sharp exchanges over the..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 05:18Published
'If Trump tells us to take COVID vaccine, I won't': Kamala Harris [Video]

'If Trump tells us to take COVID vaccine, I won't': Kamala Harris

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris directly said that if there is a coronavirus vaccine available during Donald Trump's administration that is not embraced by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published
Pence dodges question on hypothetical abortion ban [Video]

Pence dodges question on hypothetical abortion ban

During Wednesday's debate, USA Today journalist Susan Page asked Vice President Mike Pence: "If Roe v. Wade is overturned, would you want your home state to ban all abortions?" Pence did not directly..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:06Published