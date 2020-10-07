Kentucky has 90,513 unresolved jobless claims since the pandemic started

More than 90,000 people still waiting for jobless benefits from Kentucky’s Office of Unemployment.

Nearly 33,000 have been waiting since March, April or May.

New figures obtained by the I-Team show Kentucky’s list of unresolved claims has grown 60% since July 1, when Kentucky brought in a $17 million consultant to bring the backlog down.