The man facing the most serious charges in the death of George Floyd is out of jail, Jennifer Mayerle reports (2:12).WCCO 4 News at 5 – Oct.

Former MPD Officer Derek Chauvin, Charged In George Floyd’s Death, Released From Custody

The former Minneapolis police officer responsible for taking the life of Black man George Floyd is...

The former Minneapolis police officer seen in the viral video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd...

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who is accused of killing George Floyd has been...