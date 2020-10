Kamala Harris And Mike Pence Take On The Debate Stage Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 03:11s - Published 3 minutes ago Kamala Harris And Mike Pence Take On The Debate Stage Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Vice President Mike Pence went back and forth about the coronavirus pandemic, racism, climate change and more on the vice presidential debate stage. 0

Tweets about this Linda RT @RealJamesWoods: Final takeaway: Mike Pence was a gentleman, forthright and focused. He delivered his plan for America brilliantly. Kama… 1 second ago Merry Texas RT @TeamTrump: Vice President @Mike_Pence rips Kamala Harris's record: When you were DA in San Francisco, African-Americans were 19 times m… 2 seconds ago You can't teach stupid. 🤔 RT @ElaheIzadi: Rick Santorum interrupts Gloria Borger to argue that Mike Pence did not interrupt Kamala Harris. 3 seconds ago kris RT @ddale8: CNN's debate fact check roundup as of now, featuring Pence parroting a whole bunch of Trump's favorite false and misleading cla… 3 seconds ago Libertarian Chungus RT @GayRepublicSwag: You can't say women are just as strong as men and then cry that Mike Pence "mansplained" Kamala Harris. Are women capa… 4 seconds ago Elodie RT @MSNBC: “Mike Pence is someone who is comfortable saying things that are utterly false with a completely straight face," Pete Buttigieg… 5 seconds ago Elizabeth Davidson RT @egheitasean: CNN poll: 59% said Kamala Harris won, while 38% said Mike Pence had the better night. BOOM! 💥💥💥 https://t.co/Qmg1118GGu 5 seconds ago David Holt RT @charliekirk11: NEW POLL: 69% of those who watched believe Mike Pence won tonight’s debate Just 29% for Kamala Harris RT! 6 seconds ago