Twins both win their club's championships on the same day

Meet Britain's best golfing twins - a brother and sister who both won their club championships on the same day aged 16.

Calum and Maya Fitzgerald recently triumphed in the men's and ladies' competitions at their home course - and have now got their sights set on the top of the sport.

The siblings have only been playing for a combined total of five years but have already cut their handicaps dramatically.

Calum, who plays off three, decided to give golf a go after watching it on television and walking past the course at Bowood Golf Club, Wilts.