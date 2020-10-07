Global  
 

High School Football: West Harrison vs. D’Iberville

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
High School Football: West Harrison vs. D’Iberville
D’Iberville Warriors paying a visit to West Harrison.

- - back in the 6-a sector... good- luck with d'iberville, this - year... 2-0 warriors paying a - visit to 1-1 west harrison... - who - simply has no answer, for the - un-defeated warriors.

- we pick it up second quarter...- visitors up 12- - nothing... and looking for- more... dwight williams going u- top, for colton de-shazo... and- this kid makes at least one - massive catch every week... - d'iberville in business.- and doing a lot of running this- year... but the pass game reall- working, on this drive... - williams to kenneth irving- touchdown... warriors go for tw- again... and miss again... so - it's 18-zero warriors.- but west harrison finally able- to get something going, - right before the half... as - keonte smith takes the pitch- left side...- and gets it all the way down, - inside the redzone... but - time working against the- hurricanes.

- this is the last play before th- half... but this isn't what wes- harrison is looking for...- josiah kahn rolling out - right... trying to avoid the- pressure... but he coughs up th- ball... hurricanes finally fall- on it... but no more- timeouts... as the clock- expires... with west harrison - inside- the five.

- just too much d'iberville... wh- stays perfect on the season...- - - - with a 46-nothing shutout win.- - - - -




