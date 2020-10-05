Rant and Rave: October 8th
Lots of great football this weekend!
Georgia Tech faces Louisville, The Dawgs go after The Vols, Florida is up against Texas A&M, aaand the Falcons...
41NBC / WMGT-DT Rant and Rave: October 1st https://t.co/H6luQqpv79 1 week ago
41NBC / WMGT-DT BS Report: September 30th https://t.co/xbLH3WZtzq 1 week ago
Lena Hernandez, Long Beach Woman Whose Racist Rant Went Viral, Gets 45-Day Sentence In Assault CaseA Long Beach woman who was caught on camera spewing anti-Asian rants plead no contest Tuesday to an assault charge stemming from an October incident at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance.