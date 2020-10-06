New York Voter Registration Deadline
Today is the last day to register to vote in the November election in New York.
CBS2's John Dias has the details.
Missouri’s voter registration deadline arrives WednesdayApplies to new voters, name and address changes
State's Voter Registration Deadline Extended After Website CrashedCBS4's Joan Murray reports on the crash may have stopped thousands of people from registering to vote.
Florida election officials receive little training and are not tested in signature matchingAs Florida’s voter registration deadline nears, the I-Team is digging deeper into the new training elections officials are getting to verify voters’ signatures.