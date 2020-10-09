Global  
 

New Yorkers Face Voter Registration Deadline

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:43s - Published
New Yorkers looking to have a say in the upcoming election must register to vote by Friday.

CBS2's John Dias reports.


