Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

World Food Programme trumps Thunberg for 2020 Peace Prize

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:46s - Published
World Food Programme trumps Thunberg for 2020 Peace Prize
World Food Programme trumps Thunberg for 2020 Peace Prize

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

World Food Programme World Food Programme Food-assistance branch of the United Nations

War and hunger

 Scott Pelley reports on the men and women of the World Food Programme who are risking their lives to save Syrians from starvation.
CBS News

War and Hunger

 Scott Pelley reports on the men and women of the World Food Programme who are risking their lives to save Syrians from starvation.
CBS News
Zimbabwe's food crisis: About 60% of population faces starvation [Video]

Zimbabwe's food crisis: About 60% of population faces starvation

The UN’s World Food Programme says more than eight million Zimbabweans would not have enough food by December.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:17Published
World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize [Video]

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to theWorld Food Programme. The United Nations agency was honoured for its effortsto combat hunger, its contribution to bettering conditions for peace inconflict-affected areas, and for acting as a driving force in efforts toprevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published

Greta Thunberg Greta Thunberg Swedish climate activist

Greta Thunberg laughs off Nobel Peace Prize talk [Video]

Greta Thunberg laughs off Nobel Peace Prize talk

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg laughed off her chances of winning the Nobel Peace Prize, which has just been announced, as she took part in a weekly school strike.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:46Published

WHO, Greta or press watchdogs for Nobel Peace Prize?

 The World Health Organization is the bookies' favourite to win the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, though experts say Greta Thunberg or press freedom groups are..
WorldNews
How does the Nobel Peace Prize work? [Video]

How does the Nobel Peace Prize work?

Greta Thunberg, Edward Snowden, and the people of Hong Kong are all potential contenders for this year's Nobel Peace Prize. Megan Revell runs through some of the other nominees and explains how they are chosen.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:00Published

Related news from verified sources

The Nobel Peace Prize 2020 winner has been announced

The United Nation's World Food Programme has been awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, following its...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Nobel Peace Prize goes to UN World Food Programme

Nobel Peace Prize for 2020 goes to the UN World Food Programme for its efforts in fighting hunger
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsallAfrica.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Nobel Peace Prize 2020: World Food Programme wins for efforts to combat hunger [Video]

Nobel Peace Prize 2020: World Food Programme wins for efforts to combat hunger

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize 2020 for efforts to combat hunger

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:07Published
Nobel Peace Prize goes to UN World Food Programme [Video]

Nobel Peace Prize goes to UN World Food Programme

The United Nations food agency, the World Food Programme (WFP), won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its efforts to combat hunger and improve conditions for peace in areas affected by conflict...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:41Published
World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize 2020, WHY? | Oneindia News [Video]

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize 2020, WHY? | Oneindia News

This year's Nobel Peace prize was hotly contested, even the US President Donald Trump was nominated for it and in an election year it would have significantly boosted his campaign projecting him as a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published