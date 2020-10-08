World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to theWorld Food Programme.
The United Nations agency was honoured for its effortsto combat hunger, its contribution to bettering conditions for peace inconflict-affected areas, and for acting as a driving force in efforts toprevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.
