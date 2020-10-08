Global  
 

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to theWorld Food Programme.

The United Nations agency was honoured for its effortsto combat hunger, its contribution to bettering conditions for peace inconflict-affected areas, and for acting as a driving force in efforts toprevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.


U.N.'s World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize

 Nobel committee cited the program for its efforts to combat hunger and fight food insecurity.
Africa: Nobel Committee 'Turns Global Spotlight' on 690 Million Hungry People

[WFP] Rome -- The awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to the World Food Programme (WFP) is a humbling,...
Nobel Peace Prize Awarded To World Food Programme

The Nobel Institute in Oslo said the prize was awarded to the world's largest humanitarian...
