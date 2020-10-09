Nobel Peace Prize Is Awarded to the World Food Program

The World Food Program (WFP) is a UN agency that feeds nearly 100 million people a year.

Iran’s UN ambassador has warned against a return of the Cold War-era mentality, highlighting the nuclear threats posed by the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia to..

TRIPOLI - Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) has detained Abdalrahman al-Milad, a coastguard commander sanctioned by the United Nations for alleged..

Abd al-Rahman al-Milad was sanctioned by the UN in 2018 for violence against migrants in Libya.

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A satellite TV channel run by Yemen’s Houthi rebels broadcast the start of a long-awaited prisoner exchange on Thursday between the..

This day marks the foundation of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) that happened on October 16, 1945.

DHARAMSALA: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday congratulated the executive director of the UN World Food Programme, a day after the organisation won..

The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the United Nations World Food Programme for its efforts to combat hunger, foster conditions for peace in..

In Florida, the president made a series of inaccurate claims about his election opponent, the coronavirus pandemic, the Nobel Peace Prize and Cuba, among other..

Highlights of this day in history: Chuck Yeager breaks sound barrier; Britain's Battle of Hastings takes place; Martin Luther King, Jr. wins Nobel Peace Prize;..

One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel

Nobel Peace Prize One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel

The award of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to the UN’s World Food Programme highlighted a serious...

The agency was awarded the prize for providing food assistance to millions around the world,...

SJMC at TXST Thursday Trivia! On this day in history in 1993, Nelson Mandela and South African President F. W. de Klerk were aw… https://t.co/Dp5hG2vnTQ 11 minutes ago

Kay_B 🚫🍊💩 RT @PAULUSV3 : @meiselasb BREAKING: After the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the World Food Programme, an organization that was headed in… 10 minutes ago

History Nerd RT @Flossopher09 : Work Project. As of 2019, they’ve worked with 103,000 volunteers in 14 different countries to help build over 4000 homes.… 10 minutes ago

Benjamin Arnulf I created a dataviz using Oracle Analytics to celebrate the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the World Food Programme a… https://t.co/EfE0soL02N 7 minutes ago

Turfline/Trading RT @AIP_HQ : While groups have won the Nobel Peace Prize, the science prizes have been limited to three individuals per prize per year. @Ins … 6 minutes ago

Nicki Mayo RT @thecrisismag : On this day, 56 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., became the youngest man to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. 🙌🏾 #… 5 minutes ago