Nobel Peace Prize Is Awarded to the World Food Program

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Nobel Peace Prize Is Awarded to the World Food Program

Nobel Peace Prize Is Awarded to the World Food Program

The World Food Program (WFP) is a UN agency that feeds nearly 100 million people a year.


Nobel Peace Prize One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel

On This Day: 14 October 1964

 Civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. won the Nobel Peace Prize. (Oct. 14)
 
USATODAY.com

Today in History for October 14th

 Highlights of this day in history: Chuck Yeager breaks sound barrier; Britain's Battle of Hastings takes place; Martin Luther King, Jr. wins Nobel Peace Prize;..
USATODAY.com

Trump’s False Claims as He Resumes His Rallies After Hospitalization

 In Florida, the president made a series of inaccurate claims about his election opponent, the coronavirus pandemic, the Nobel Peace Prize and Cuba, among other..
NYTimes.com

World Food Programme Food-assistance branch of the United Nations

The Conversation: Nobel Peace Prize spotlights links between hunger and war

 The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the United Nations World Food Programme for its efforts to combat hunger, foster conditions for peace in..
New Zealand Herald

WFP's Nobel win reminder of everyone's responsibility to narrow gap between rich and poor, says Dalai Lama

 DHARAMSALA: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday congratulated the executive director of the UN World Food Programme, a day after the organisation won..
WorldNews

United Nations Intergovernmental organization

World Food Day 2020: History, significance of this important event

 This day marks the foundation of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) that happened on October 16, 1945.
DNA

Yemen’s rebels say long-awaited prisoner exchange begins

 SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A satellite TV channel run by Yemen’s Houthi rebels broadcast the start of a long-awaited prisoner exchange on Thursday between the..
WorldNews

Libya detains notorious people smuggler Abd al-Rahman al-Milad

 Abd al-Rahman al-Milad was sanctioned by the UN in 2018 for violence against migrants in Libya.
BBC News

Libya's GNA says it holds UN-sanctioned alleged people smuggler

 TRIPOLI - Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) has detained Abdalrahman al-Milad, a coastguard commander sanctioned by the United Nations for alleged..
WorldNews

Iran warns against US, Israeli, Saudi nuclear threats to global security

 Iran’s UN ambassador has warned against a return of the Cold War-era mentality, highlighting the nuclear threats posed by the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia to..
WorldNews

2020 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to U.N. World Food Program

The agency was awarded the prize for providing food assistance to millions around the world,...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •NPRMid-DayMENAFN.comZee NewsBBC News


Nobel Peace Prize 2020: Securing Food And Preventing Hunger – Analysis

Nobel Peace Prize 2020: Securing Food And Preventing Hunger – Analysis The award of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to the UN’s World Food Programme highlighted a serious...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •Mashable


Amid looming global hunger crisis, UN’s World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize

Amid a looming global hunger crisis accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, the United Nation’s...
Christian Post - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsMENAFN.comNews24



USDA Extends Free School Meals Program Through End of School Year [Video]

USDA Extends Free School Meals Program Through End of School Year

The waiver program extension makes sure kids eat no matter how they’re learning.

Credit: My Recipes     Duration: 00:47Published
Paul Milgrom wins Nobel Prize through door camera [Video]

Paul Milgrom wins Nobel Prize through door camera

This is the moment Paul Milgrom found out he won the Nobel Prize in economics through his doorbell camera. His neighbor and fellow winner, Bob Wilson, walked over to his house at 2 a.m. after the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:41Published
Trump supporters campaign for LGBTQIA rights, World Peace at Trump Tower [Video]

Trump supporters campaign for LGBTQIA rights, World Peace at Trump Tower

Trump Supporters met in front of the Trump Tower in Manhatton, New York on October 13 to campaign for LGBTQIA rights and world peace.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published