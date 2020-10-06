'China has 60k soldiers at LAC, India needs US in this fight' | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:10s - Published 2 minutes ago 'China has 60k soldiers at LAC, India needs US in this fight' | Oneindia News China has deployed 60,000 soldiers at India border, says US SOS Mike Pompeo, claiming India needs US in this fight; Centre sends SOP to states for reporting rapecases after criticism over handling of the Hathras rapecase; Troops in keran sector of J&K foil arms smuggling attempt by terrorists in PoK; Mumbai police summons Republic media CFO in TRP scam matter; Most content Muslims are only in India, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat; 2nd US Presidential debate cancelled as Trump declines virtual format & the news in detail #MikePompeo #RepublicSummoned #POKterrorist 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend