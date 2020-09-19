TDFN: Adairsville at LaFayette

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 7 minutes ago

High school football historians association, the last time a georgia high school football team scored at least a hundred points in a game was 1969.

But for awhile last week, it appeared lafayette might hit the century mark.

The ramblers scored 42 points...in the first quarter... against murray county.

However, the running clock topped lafayette's offense at 62 points.

Did lafayette rev up their offense again friday against adairsville?

It's pink out for the ramblers for breast cancer awareness.

Midway through the first, and adairsville strikes first.

Courtney slocum takes it around the edge for the touchdown.

It's 7-0.

Later in first jamario clements with the ball for lafayette.

This is a video game cut back.

He scores to tie the game.

Adairsville not going away easy, quarterback conner crunkleton drops it right into the hands of dylan matthews, who just reaches around the defender for the catch.

It"s 14-7.

Just before the half though lafayettes jamario clements is gonna punch this one in from 3 yards out to even the score again at 14 adairsville with the offense