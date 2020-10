Five days after leaving the hospital, Trump spoke from the White House balcony, addressing conservative supporters gathered on the south lawn, Michael George reports (2:37).

Donald Trump just made his first public appearance since testing positive for COVID-19, even though...

A former Trump staffer on Monday compared the president to the fascist dictator Benito Mussolini...

Trump will address the crowd on a "law and order" theme, even as the Governor of Michigan criticises...